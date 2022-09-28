France to Continue Issuing Visas to Russians - Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) France will continue issuing visas to certain groups of Russians who "deserve it," Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said during her surprise trip to Kiev on Tuesday.

She told BFMTV that the European Union agreed in August "that we will keep the doors open to Russians who deserve it ” not supporters of the regime or warmongers ” but a certain number of Russian citizens who can and should retain access to the outside world.

"In this respect, the issue of visas can continue," Colonna confirmed, adding that asylum requests from Russians would be examined on a case-by-case basis.

The European Union suspended its visa facilitation deal with Russia last month, while Poland and the Baltic nations were allowed to ban Russian holders of Schengen visas from entering. Russia has criticized the EU for discriminating against Russian nationals.