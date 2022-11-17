France to Create Cybersecurity Center in Montenegro - Foreign Ministry

France, Slovenia and Montenegro agreed on the creation of a cybersecurity center in the capital of Montenegro, Podgorica, with the project set to begin work in spring, the French Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) France, Slovenia and Montenegro agreed on the creation of a cybersecurity center in the capital of Montenegro, Podgorica, with the project set to begin work in spring, the French Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"France, Montenegro and Slovenia signed an agreement in Podgorica on the intention to create a center for strengthening cybersecurity in eastern Balkans. It will be located in Montenegro and will begin work in the spring," the ministry said in a statement.

The center will provide training to region's specialists and strengthen the capabilities of the Balkan Peninsula countries to promptly respond to cyber threats, the statement read.

The center will deal with cybercrime, cybersecurity and digital diplomacy, according to the ministry. The project is part of France's policy to boost its presence in the Balkans, designed to strengthen its cooperation with the countries of the region.

France has recently been increasing its presence in Eastern Europe. Earlier in November, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu, during a visit to Bucharest, announced the opening of a French military base in Romania, where 700 French soldiers will be deployed in order to strengthen NATO's eastern flank.