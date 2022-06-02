France to Deploy Its Suffren Nuclear Submarine for Military on Friday - Reports

The Suffren nuclear submarine will be deployed for the French military on June 3, French radio RMC reported on Thursday, citing sources

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The Suffren nuclear submarine will be deployed for the French military on June 3, French radio RMC reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to the report, the first new-generation nuclear attack submarine will be commissioned tomorrow and soon will depart on its first mission. The deployment will be officially announced by recently appointed French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu during his visit to a military base on Friday.

The Suffren submarine is the first of its generation to be built under the Barracuda program.

The 100 meters (328 feet) long submarine weighing 5,300 tonnes will be based in the French city of Brest. It is capable of launching cruise missiles and deploying special forces on enemy territory. Up to 65 troops can be carried aboard the submarine for autonomous patrols with a duration of up to 70 days.

In October 2020, France successfully tested the MdCN cruise missile launched from the said submarine.