France To Deploy Rafale Jets In Lithuania From Friday As Part Of NATO Buildup - Paris

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2022 | 01:50 PM

France to Deploy Rafale Jets in Lithuania From Friday as Part of NATO Buildup - Paris

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) France will deploy four Rafale fighter jets in Lithuania from November 25 as part of the NATO military buildup to protect airspace over the Baltic countries, the French Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"France will deploy four Rafale fighter jets in Lithuania under a NATO mandate from November 25. They will fulfill tasks for the protection of airspace over the Baltic countries," the ministry said in a statement.

