France to Deploy Reinforcements to Overseas Mayotte Amid Uptick in Violence - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) France will deploy security troops and a judicial task force to the overseas department of Mayotte, situated in the Indian Ocean, following a violent outbreak last week, Overseas Territories Minister Sebastien Lecornu has announced.

Since Friday, three people, including two teenagers aged 14 and 15, were killed in the department, raising new security concerns among the population.

"Faced with the violence of this weekend, with @GDarmanin [French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin], we decided to send two platoons of mobile gendarmes to Mayotte. These reinforcements will be supplemented by a judicial task force of 10 investigators to arrest the perpetrators of these crimes as quickly as possible," Lecornu tweeted late on Monday.

The department is known to be challenged by the issues of poverty, massive illegal immigration and insecurity.