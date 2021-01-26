UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France To Deploy Reinforcements To Overseas Mayotte Amid Uptick In Violence - Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 12:20 PM

France to Deploy Reinforcements to Overseas Mayotte Amid Uptick in Violence - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) France will deploy security troops and a judicial task force to the overseas department of Mayotte, situated in the Indian Ocean, following a violent outbreak last week, Overseas Territories Minister Sebastien Lecornu has announced.

Since Friday, three people, including two teenagers aged 14 and 15, were killed in the department, raising new security concerns among the population.

"Faced with the violence of this weekend, with @GDarmanin [French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin], we decided to send two platoons of mobile gendarmes to Mayotte. These reinforcements will be supplemented by a judicial task force of 10 investigators to arrest the perpetrators of these crimes as quickly as possible," Lecornu tweeted late on Monday.

The department is known to be challenged by the issues of poverty, massive illegal immigration and insecurity.

Related Topics

India Interior Minister Mobile France

Recent Stories

Pak  vs South Africa:  South Africa loses first ..

38 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 58 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

57 minutes ago

UAEU announces scientific research partnership on ..

2 hours ago

Indonesia set to pass 1 million coronavirus infect ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC named UAE’s most valuable brand for third ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 26, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.