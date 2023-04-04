France to Develop New Nuclear Aircraft Carrier by 2036 - Defense Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) The new nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, designed to replace the French navy's only operational flagship aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, will undergo its first tests at sea in 2036-2037, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Tuesday.

"The development of a new French nuclear aircraft carrier, which should replace the 'Charles de Gaulle,' will begin in late 2025 - early 2026, and the first tests at sea will take place in 2036-2037," Lecornu told a briefing broadcast by the Elysee Palace on Twitter.

The new aircraft carrier model will be developed by defense industry companies Naval Group and TechnicAtome. The first 5 billion Euros ($5.4 billion) for this initiative will be allocated from the new 2024-2030 budget.

Earlier in the day, Lecornu unveiled the 2024-2030 military budget draft law to the government. The defense ministry's budget will increase to 400 billion euros, compared to 295 billion euros allocated for military spending in 2019-2025. The French military's total financing for the period from 2024-2030 will amount to 413 billion euros, including all off-budget expenditures.

In 2023, the French Defense Ministry's budget will reach 43.9 billion euros, including additional 1.5 billion euros requested for urgent ammunition replenishment. In 2024, the military budget will increase by 3.1 billion euros, and then by another 3 billion euros until 2027. Starting from 2028, the ministry will receive additional 4.3 billion euros in funding per year.