Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

France To Develop New Nuclear Aircraft Carrier By 2036 - Defense Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2023 | 07:20 PM

France to Develop New Nuclear Aircraft Carrier by 2036 - Defense Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) The new nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, designed to replace the French navy's only operational flagship aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, will undergo its first tests at sea in 2036-2037, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Tuesday.

"The development of a new French nuclear aircraft carrier, which should replace the 'Charles de Gaulle,' will begin in late 2025 - early 2026, and the first tests at sea will take place in 2036-2037," Lecornu told a briefing broadcast by the Elysee Palace on Twitter.

The new aircraft carrier model will be developed by defense industry companies Naval Group and TechnicAtome. The first 5 billion Euros ($5.4 billion) for this initiative will be allocated from the new 2024-2030 budget.

Earlier in the day, Lecornu unveiled the 2024-2030 military budget draft law to the government. The defense ministry's budget will increase to 400 billion euros, compared to 295 billion euros allocated for military spending in 2019-2025. The French military's total financing for the period from 2024-2030 will amount to 413 billion euros, including all off-budget expenditures.

In 2023, the French Defense Ministry's budget will reach 43.9 billion euros, including additional 1.5 billion euros requested for urgent ammunition replenishment. In 2024, the military budget will increase by 3.1 billion euros, and then by another 3 billion euros until 2027. Starting from 2028, the ministry will receive additional 4.3 billion euros in funding per year.

Related Topics

Budget Twitter Nuclear All From Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai logs over AED2.7bn in realty transactions Tu ..

Dubai logs over AED2.7bn in realty transactions Tuesday

10 minutes ago
 Shaheen Shah Afridi set to return to international ..

Shaheen Shah Afridi set to return to international cricket

15 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Guatemala

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Guatemala

25 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz says they will continue to face disqu ..

Maryam Nawaz says they will continue to face disqualification for speaking truth

1 hour ago
 SBP increases interest rate to 21 pc

SBP increases interest rate to 21 pc

2 hours ago
 LSDA holds Ramadan Iftar tents for over 4,500 work ..

LSDA holds Ramadan Iftar tents for over 4,500 workers daily in Sajaa Park

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.