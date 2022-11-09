Paris will soon begin consultations with African partners and other allies on the format of the country's further military presence in the Sahel region and West Africa after the end of the French-led counterterrorism mission Barkhane, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Paris will soon begin consultations with African partners and other allies on the format of the country's further military presence in the Sahel region and West Africa after the end of the French-led counterterrorism mission Barkhane, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

"In the coming days, we will begin consultations with our African partners, allies and regional organizations to jointly change the status, format and missions of French military bases in the Sahel and West Africa in order to establish, together with the interested parties, common tools to support regional armies," Macron said, speaking at the naval base in the French city of Toulon.

The new military strategy will be determined within six months after consultations, according to the French leader.