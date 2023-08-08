France to Do Fine Without Uranium From Niger Despite Growing Costs - Expert

France and the rest of Europe could do without uranium from Niger and will be able to find other suppliers even if it means rising costs, Francois Asselineau, a French geopolitical analyst and politician, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) France and the rest of Europe could do without uranium from Niger and will be able to find other suppliers even if it means rising costs, Francois Asselineau, a French geopolitical analyst and politician, told Sputnik.

Following the military coup in Niger, Paris expressed its support to the country's ousted president, Mohamed Bazoum, and suspended financial aid to Niger "until constitutional order is restored." The rebels, on their part, banned uranium and gold exports to France. Earlier on Tuesday, the French nuclear fuel cycle company Orano, which produces uranium in Niger, told Ria Novosti that operations in Niger continue without changes.

"The uranium from Niger, exploited by the French Areva (Orano's old name) would obviously be a big loss for France and Europe if the supply were to stop, but this only represents 17% of the reprocessed uranium for the French nuclear sector.

There are other sources of supply and the relatively small quantities needed, coupled with the fact that Germany has stupidly shut down its nuclear sector, means that France and Europe can do without Niger's uranium, even though it will be difficult and costly," Asselineau said.

On July 26, Niger's presidential guard ousted and detained President Mohamed Bazoum. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself interim leader and the president of the caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland.

On July 31, ECOWAS condemned the coup, suspended financial aid to the country, and gave Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate detained president, or the community would use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation.