UrduPoint.com

France To Double Number Of Police Officers On Ground By 2030 - Macron

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2022 | 07:10 PM

France to Double Number of Police Officers on Ground by 2030 - Macron

France will double the number of police officers on the ground by 2030, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) France will double the number of police officers on the ground by 2030, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

"We are investing money, we are training. But we are also organizing better - this is what we owe our compatriots, to have more people on the ground. Our goal is to double the number of police officers on the ground by 2030," Macron said during his visit to Nice as aired by French broadcaster BFMTV.

According to the president, this increase will be made possible by the elimination of ancillary tasks such as guarding public buildings, escorting or performing passport controls in airports.

Macron added that a transfer of those tasks to administrative personnel would make it possible for 3,500 police officers to perform more patrols and quickly respond to citizens' appeals.

In September, the French leader expressed the need to increase the number of police and gendarmes within a 10-year term, while announcing $1.7 billion increase of the Ministry of Internal Affairs' budget in 2022.

Related Topics

Police Budget France Visit Nice Money September Billion

Recent Stories

Opposition demands judicial commission on Murree t ..

Opposition demands judicial commission on Murree tragedy

20 seconds ago
 Djokovic's court ruling 'biggest victory in his ca ..

Djokovic's court ruling 'biggest victory in his career': mother

22 seconds ago
 Nine Afghan students killed in popcorn gas cylinde ..

Nine Afghan students killed in popcorn gas cylinder blast

23 seconds ago
 Protest Takes Place in Beirut Over Continuous Blac ..

Protest Takes Place in Beirut Over Continuous Blackouts - Reports

25 seconds ago
 Police retrieve abductee, arrest kidnapper

Police retrieve abductee, arrest kidnapper

26 seconds ago
 Russian Military Trains Syrian Forces to Use Drone ..

Russian Military Trains Syrian Forces to Use Drones in Counterterrorist Operatio ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.