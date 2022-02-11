France to drop mask indoors from end February

UrduPoint.com

French coronavirus rules will no longer require people to wear masks indoors from February 28, the health ministry said Friday, citing an "improvement in the health situation".

The rules apply to public spaces like bars and restaurants, sports and leisure activities which now require proof of vaccination to enter.

However, people in France will have to continue wearing masks on public transport even after this date.

"In a context where pressure from the epidemic is falling strongly, the vaccine pass allows us to remove the mask-wearing requirement as we have done in previous waves," Health Minister Olivier Veran told AFP.

France had already dropped its requirement for people to go masked outdoors on February 2.

But the rule will continue "on public transport and in indoor spaces not subject to the vaccine pass," the health ministry said.

The change in the rules on Friday also reduces from three to one the number of tests people must take if they come into contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19.

With an election approaching in April and growing discontent among parts of the public about infection control restrictions, President Emmanuel Macron's government has promised to ease measures within weeks if cases continue to fall.

That has not dissuaded some protesters from forming so-called "Freedom Convoys" expected to descend on Paris Friday, inspired by a truckers' blockade that has paralysed Canadian capital Ottawa for two weeks.

