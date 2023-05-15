France to Equip Ukrainian Battalions With AMX-10RC Armored Fighting Vehicles - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) France plans to train Ukrainian battalions and equip them with AMX-10RC armored fighting vehicles, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a joint statement with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"In the coming weeks, France will train and equip several battalions with dozens of armored vehicles and light tanks, including AMX-10RCs. In addition, France is focusing its efforts on supporting Ukraine's air defense capabilities," the statement, released by the Elysee Palace on Monday, says.

Macron and Zelenskyy agreed on the need to increase collective pressure on Russia through new sanctions and implement means to prevent certain countries from circumventing the restrictions, the statement says.

According to the joint statement, France "will continue to provide political, financial, humanitarian and military support to Ukraine for as long as necessary, individually and through international cooperation with the European Union, NATO, the United Nations and other organizations.

"

Zelenskyy visited Italy and the Vatican on Saturday and headed to Germany on Sunday, where he met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at his official residence, Bellevue Palace. He then went to the Federal Chancellery to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. After his visit to Germany, Zelenskyy headed to France where he met with Macron.

Western countries have significantly increased their economic and military support for Kiev, which now includes air defense and multiple rocket launching systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery, anti-aircraft guns, armored vehicles and various types of ammunition. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in January that arms supplies to Ukraine by Western countries testify to their direct and growing involvement in the conflict.