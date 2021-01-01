UrduPoint.com
France to Extend COVID-19 Curfew in 15 Most Affected Departments - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) Fifteen French departments that have been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic will enforce the curfew two hours earlier than the rest of the country, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said Friday.

France introduced a lockdown to stop the second wave of COVID-19 on October 30. On December 15, the measure was replaced by a curfew that lasts from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

According to the spokesman, the new curfew will begin at 6 p.m. starting Saturday in 15 departments, including Alpes-Maritimes, Meurthe-et-Moselle, Saone-et-Loire and Moselle.

"This as a complicated decision ... We will study the effect of this extended curfew in 15 departments after a week," Attal said in an interview with the TF1 broadcaster.

The spokesman also ruled out reopening of cultural facilities as the virus continues spreading.

