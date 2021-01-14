UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France To Extend Nightly Curfew From Saturday - Castex

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 11:20 PM

France to Extend Nightly Curfew From Saturday - Castex

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) France will extend the nightly curfew by two hours and toughen border controls in a bid to slow down the spread of the new coronavirus, Prime Minister Jean Castex said Thursday.

The nationwide curfew was announced in December. All but the worst-hit departments had the cut-off time set at 8 p.m., while eastern regions start their curfews at 6 p.m. All finish at 6 a.m.

"Across the entire territory curfews will start at 6 p.m. from Saturday," Castex told a news conference, adding that restrictions will stay in place for at least 15 days.

The prime minister said that 15 departments that were the first to go into 6 p.m. curfews on December 2 were reporting two or three times fewer new cases than the rest of the country.

He said border controls would be tightened starting Monday. All air travelers coming to France from outside the European Union will have to present a negative COVID-19 test result before boarding the plane, self-isolate for 7 days and then retest.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France European Union December Border All From Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Hermes Carre Club exhib ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Princ ..

6 minutes ago

UEFA plans for Euro and Champions League unchanged ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court summons PEMRA chairman, others f ..

3 minutes ago

Taliban Spokesman Dismisses Reports About Postpone ..

3 minutes ago

France Condemns Deadly Attack on UN Mission in CAR ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.