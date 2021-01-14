France to Extend Nightly Curfew From Saturday - Castex

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) France will extend the nightly curfew by two hours and toughen border controls in a bid to slow down the spread of the new coronavirus, Prime Minister Jean Castex said Thursday.

The nationwide curfew was announced in December. All but the worst-hit departments had the cut-off time set at 8 p.m., while eastern regions start their curfews at 6 p.m. All finish at 6 a.m.

"Across the entire territory curfews will start at 6 p.m. from Saturday," Castex told a news conference, adding that restrictions will stay in place for at least 15 days.

The prime minister said that 15 departments that were the first to go into 6 p.m. curfews on December 2 were reporting two or three times fewer new cases than the rest of the country.

He said border controls would be tightened starting Monday. All air travelers coming to France from outside the European Union will have to present a negative COVID-19 test result before boarding the plane, self-isolate for 7 days and then retest.