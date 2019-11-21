UrduPoint.com
France To Extradite Basque Terrorist Group Leader To Spain - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) A French court ruled on Wednesday that David Pla, whom Spanish authorities believe to be one of the three leaders of the Basque terrorist group ETA, will be extradited to Spain, Spanish EFE news agency reported.

ETA's two other leaders, David Pla and Iratxe Sorzabal, were detained in France in 2015 following a joint operation by the French police and Spanish Civil Guard.

According to the Spanish media, Pla is accused of being linked to the terrorist group, a charge punishable by 12 years in prison.

Pla's lawyer, Xantiana Cachenaut, claimed that she would appeal the decision in the Supreme Court, which would hamper the extradition process.

ETA, an acronym that stands for "Basque homeland and freedom" (Euskadi Ta Askatasuna), was established in July 1959 with the aim of creating an independent Basque state in northern Spain and southern France. Though the group announced a permanent and general ceasefire in 2011, the Spanish authorities still demand the complete elimination of the organization.

