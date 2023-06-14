UrduPoint.com

France To Face Drug Shortage Next Winter Despite Contingency Measures - Health Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2023 | 06:00 PM

France to Face Drug Shortage Next Winter Despite Contingency Measures - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron's plan to localize the production of essential medicinal products will not help the country avoid shortages this coming winter, Minister of Health and Prevention Francois Braun said on Wednesday.

"We are still going to have shortages. I believe we have to be clear about it, there will be risks of some drugs being out of stock ... Next winter will still be difficult," Braun told RTL radio.

He noted that the contingency measures would take time to be implemented, and pointed out that France intends to invest 7.5 billion Euros ($8.1 billion) in the healthcare system by 2030 in order to achieve Macron's goal of full pharmaceutical independence for France.

On Tuesday, Macron announced that France would resume the domestic production of more than 50 medicines on which it depends the most. The production of 25 of them, including morphine, amoxicillin and a number of drugs for cancer, will be significantly increased.

France imports a significant proportion of medicines from China, India and the United States, and between 60% and 80% of the active ingredients, such as paracetamol, are also produced outside the country.

France faced shortages for a number of essential medicines during the COVID-19 pandemic and the influenza and bronchiolitis epidemics that overlapped with it last winter. In May, the chairwoman of the French Senate's commission of inquiry into the shortage of medicines, Sonia de La Provote, said that pharmacies in France lacked more than 3,000 types of drugs.

In October 2022, the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products imposed restrictions on the sale of medicines containing paracetamol of two packs per buyer, due to the risk of shortages. In January, France introduced a temporary restriction on the sale of paracetamol online due to its shortage. The French authorities cited the surge in coronavirus incidence in China, the source of a significant number of drugs in France, as the reason for these restrictions.

Related Topics

India Senate Shortage Drugs China France Sale Independence United States January May October Influenza Cancer From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eu ..

UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty

12 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler briefed on Civil Defence programmes, s ..

Ajman Ruler briefed on Civil Defence programmes, strategies

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler honours Talent Beyond Boundaries

Sharjah Ruler honours Talent Beyond Boundaries

27 minutes ago
 ECC allows Pakistan LNG Limited to execute propose ..

ECC allows Pakistan LNG Limited to execute proposed framework agreement with SOC ..

1 hour ago
 UAE public joint-stock companies&#039; capital rea ..

UAE public joint-stock companies&#039; capital reaches AED702 billion by end of ..

1 hour ago
 UAE banking sector sees AED263 billion in savings ..

UAE banking sector sees AED263 billion in savings deposits until March 2023

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.