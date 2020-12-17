UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France To Get Over 1Mln Doses Of Coronavirus Vaccine By December 30 - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 01:10 AM

France to Get Over 1Mln Doses of Coronavirus Vaccine by December 30 - Prime Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced Wednesday that his country would receive more than a million doses of the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine against coronavirus by December 30.

"By December 30, 1,160,000 doses of vaccine will be delivered to France," the prime minister told parliament during a presentation of the government's vaccination strategy.

An extra 677,000 doses will be delivered around January 5-6 and further 1.6 million in February. A total of 200 million doses have been pre-ordered, which is enough to vaccinate 100 million people twice.

The European Medicines Agency, which authorizes the use of new drugs across the European Union, said it would meet on December 21 to discuss whether to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Drugs Parliament France European Union January February December Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways wins big at aviation business award ..

1 hour ago

UK PM: Christmas COVID-19 relaxations will go ahea ..

1 hour ago

Armenian opposition calls for nationwide strike

55 minutes ago

New German IT law raises hurdles for Huawei

55 minutes ago

Canadian will join Moon mission for first time in ..

55 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi supports efforts to adopt renewable ener ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.