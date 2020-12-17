France to Get Over 1Mln Doses of Coronavirus Vaccine by December 30 - Prime Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced Wednesday that his country would receive more than a million doses of the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine against coronavirus by December 30.

"By December 30, 1,160,000 doses of vaccine will be delivered to France," the prime minister told parliament during a presentation of the government's vaccination strategy.

An extra 677,000 doses will be delivered around January 5-6 and further 1.6 million in February. A total of 200 million doses have been pre-ordered, which is enough to vaccinate 100 million people twice.

The European Medicines Agency, which authorizes the use of new drugs across the European Union, said it would meet on December 21 to discuss whether to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.