UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France To Give One Bn Euros Aid To Farmers Hit By Frost

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 07:53 PM

France to give one bn euros aid to farmers hit by frost

French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Saturday pledged more than one billion euros in aid for farmers and winemakers reeling from the worst frost in decades

Montagnac, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Saturday pledged more than one billion Euros in aid for farmers and winemakers reeling from the worst frost in decades.

Across France, agriculturists are counting their losses after the freeze -- which followed a period of unseasonably warm weather -- affected hundreds of thousands of hectares of crops and vines in 10 of the country's 13 regions.

"An exceptional situation, exceptional measures. I have just announced a significant effort on the part of the state of over one billion euros ($1.2 billion) as the situation justifies it," Castex told a meeting of farmers' representatives and local elected officials in southern France.

He said emergency aid would be given "in 10 or 15 days" to local officials to help the worst-affected farmers.

Arborists or tree growers qualifying for compensation under the current state of agricultural calamity regime would be paid for 40 percent of their losses.

They are usually paid up to 35 percent under European rules.

Other measures will include tax breaks.

As well as vines, growers of kiwis, apricots, apples and other fruit have been badly hit along with farmers of other crops such as beet and rapeseed.

"The government has taken stock of the seriousness of the situation," Christine Lambert, the president of the main farmers' union FNSEA told AFP, adding that it had reacted "speedily".

Agriculture minister Julien Denormandie said the government funds would be used for "rapid compensation."Bruno Darnaud, the head of another agricultural lobby, said France could see its fruit harvest dwindle by half -- meaning losses of around 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion).

And the FNSEA says at least a third of the production in vineyards -- representing two billion euros -- will be lost due to the frost.

Related Topics

Weather Prime Minister France From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Minute's silence held across the UK in memory of P ..

3 minutes ago

Zidane: 'I'm not a terrible coach, I'm not the bes ..

3 minutes ago

Macron Intends to Hold Talks With Putin in Near Fu ..

7 minutes ago

KP Chief Minister seeks proposal for Durul Amans u ..

7 minutes ago

UK Bids Final Goodbye to Prince Philip With Minute ..

7 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Saturday

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.