France to Hold 1st Round of Municipal Elections Despite COVID-19 Pandemic - Prime Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) The first round of the municipal elections in France will still take place, despite the preventive measures introduced in the country amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Saturday.

"The first round may take place if citizens would strictly keep the distance from each other ... in these conditions, the elections will take place tomorrow, as scheduled, and French people will show their calmness and active citizenship," Philippe said.