France To Hold Delayed Second Round Of Local Elections On June 28

Fri 22nd May 2020 | 06:34 PM

France will hold on June 28 the second round of municipal elections that were called off in March after the country locked down to curtail the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said Friday

Philippe said the government's scientific advisory panel had estimated that sufficient safeguards could be taken to mitigate contagion risks for the nearly 5,000 cities and towns set to vote, after a clear winner did not emerge in the first round on March 15.

