France to Hold Parliamentary Discussions on Military Commitments to Mali - Castex

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The French government will organize parliamentary debates to discuss further military engagement in Mali, as relations between the two countries have deteriorated, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Wednesday.

On Monday, the transitional government of Mali expelled the French ambassador in response to "hostile and outrageous" remarks, after French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian criticized Mali's military government and its "irresponsible measures."

"The parliament should be briefed in details about the situation. The work in (parliamentary) commissions will be conducted ... and the government will organize debates ... on this urgent issue," Castex said, addressing senators' questions.

The prime minister said that "there is, undoubtedly, a political crisis in ties with Mali," and added that Mali "is self-isolating and seeking confrontation."

Mali has experienced two military coups in the last two years, in August of 2020 and in May of 2021. The Military Council, led by Vice President Assimi Goita, took over the country and announced presidential and parliamentary elections next year. Goita was declared president of the transitional period by the country's constitutional court. In November, 2021, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop said that the general election, which was supposed to end the transition period, will have to be postponed from February 2022 to 2025 due to the volatile security situation.