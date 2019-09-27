UrduPoint.com
France To Hold Public Ceremony For Chirac In Paris On Sunday: Family

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 01:18 PM

France to hold public ceremony for Chirac in Paris on Sunday: family

The French public will be invited to pay homage to late former president Jacques Chirac at an open ceremony at the Invalides monument in Paris on Sunday afternoon, his family told AFP

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The French public will be invited to pay homage to late former president Jacques Chirac at an open ceremony at the Invalides monument in Paris on Sunday afternoon, his family told AFP.

The former leader, who died Thursday at the age of 86, is set to be buried on Monday in a private ceremony at the cemetery of Montparnasse in southern Paris alongside his daughter Laurence, who died in 2016, Chirac's son-in-law Frederic Salat-Baroux said Friday.

