France To Hold Summit Of Development Banks In November - Macron

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 11:58 PM

France to Hold Summit of Development Banks in November - Macron

France will hold a summit of public development banks in November, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) France will hold a summit of public development banks in November, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

"France will organize a summit of all public development banks within the framework of the Paris Peace Forum on November 12," Macron said at the UN conference on the global pandemic recovery.

According to the French president, the summit's goal is to hit two targets - to build a new powerful coalition uniting all 450 public development banks to stimulate cooperation between them, and to build a strong financial community to ensure real collective action against the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and in support of climate.

The Paris Peace Forum was launched by Macron in 2018 to mark the centennial anniversary of the end of World War I. The forum debates for scaling up a selection of innovative projects, pitched by governments, nonprofits and businesses.

Last year, the event focused on six key areas international peace and security, development, environmental protection, inclusive economics, new technologies, education and culture.

