France To Host European Summit On Ukraine Monday: Polish Foreign Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2025 | 10:30 PM
Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) France will host a European summit on Ukraine on Monday, following US President Donald Trump's direct talks with Russia to end the Ukraine war, Poland's foreign minister said.
Radoslaw Sikorski wrote on X on Saturday that Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk would be at the Paris meeting and added that "we need to show our strength and unity".
The office of French President Emmanuel Macron told AFP that "discussions" were going on between European leaders "about a possible informal meeting", without giving a date or specifying the possible attendees.
Trump shocked European leaders on Wednesday when he said he had spoken to Putin and ordered talks on Ukraine to begin "immediately".
The announcement spread fear among European leaders that they would be excluded from the negotiations to end the war.
The subject was at the top of the agenda at a three-day security meeting in Munich that opened on Friday.
The conference played host to meetings of US and Ukrainian officials, including a sit down between Vice President JD Vance and President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Speaking after the meeting with Vance, Zelensky called on Europeans to "act for your own sake" in the face of the threat from Russia.
"Europe just needs to come together and start acting in a way that no one can say no to Europe," Zelensky said.
Separately, the EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called a meeting of foreign ministers from the bloc at the conference for Sunday morning.
The meeting would "take stock of the latest contacts with US and Ukraine officials", her spokesman Anouar El Anouni said on X.
"We are in a decisive moment for Ukraine's and Europe's future," El Anouni said.
Recent Stories
Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Informed Source
Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation
3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..
Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detainees
PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand
Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker
Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament
Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant
ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives
Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture
More Stories From World
-
Thousands mark Serbian Statehood Day with anti-corruption protest3 minutes ago
-
World no.1 Sinner accepts three-month ban to end doping drama3 minutes ago
-
France to host European summit on Ukraine Monday: Polish foreign minister3 minutes ago
-
Mahmoud Ali Youssouf: outsider elected to head African Union commission3 minutes ago
-
Musk and space travel skewered in S. Korean director Bong's latest3 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results - 1st update3 minutes ago
-
Super-sub Merino strikes late as Arsenal sink Leicester12 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results12 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table12 minutes ago
-
German election favourite Merz sets out foreign policy plans12 minutes ago
-
UN chief warns against regional war over DR Congo at Africa summit12 minutes ago
-
Mahmoud Ali Youssouf: outsider elected to head African Union commission13 minutes ago