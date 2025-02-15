Open Menu

France To Host European Summit On Ukraine Monday: Polish Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) France will host a European summit on Ukraine on Monday, following US President Donald Trump's direct talks with Russia to end the Ukraine war, Poland's foreign minister said.

Radoslaw Sikorski wrote on X on Saturday that Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk would be at the Paris meeting and added that "we need to show our strength and unity".

The office of French President Emmanuel Macron told AFP that "discussions" were going on between European leaders "about a possible informal meeting", without giving a date or specifying the possible attendees.

Trump shocked European leaders on Wednesday when he said he had spoken to Putin and ordered talks on Ukraine to begin "immediately".

The announcement spread fear among European leaders that they would be excluded from the negotiations to end the war.

The subject was at the top of the agenda at a three-day security meeting in Munich that opened on Friday.

The conference played host to meetings of US and Ukrainian officials, including a sit down between Vice President JD Vance and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Speaking after the meeting with Vance, Zelensky called on Europeans to "act for your own sake" in the face of the threat from Russia.

"Europe just needs to come together and start acting in a way that no one can say no to Europe," Zelensky said.

Separately, the EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called a meeting of foreign ministers from the bloc at the conference for Sunday morning.

The meeting would "take stock of the latest contacts with US and Ukraine officials", her spokesman Anouar El Anouni said on X.

"We are in a decisive moment for Ukraine's and Europe's future," El Anouni said.

