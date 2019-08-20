France to host G7 summit in Biarritz

(@imziishan)

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Leaders of the G7 international bloc will gather in the French town of Biarritz for an annual summit between Aug. 24-26.

The G7 countries Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K. and the U.S. will focus on tackling inequalities this year.

The summit is also expected to address issues of economy, foreign policy, the protection of the environment.

European Council President Donald Tusk will represent the EU at the event. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker could not attend the summit due to health problems, a spokeswoman for the commission announced on Monday.

As holding the G7 presidency until the end of 2019, France renewed the format of the G7 summit and invited partner countries, including Australia, Chile, India and South Africa, to take part in the meeting.