France to impose green tax of up to 18 euros on plane tickets: minister

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The French government is to impose a tax of up to 18 Euros ($20) on plane tickets for all flights from airports in France to fund less-poluting transportation projects, a minister said Tuesday.

The move, which will take effect from 2020, will see a tax of 1.5 euros imposed on economy-class tickets on internal flights and those within Europe, with the highest tariff applied to business-class travellers flying outside the bloc, Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne said.