France To Impose Green Tax Of Up To 18 Euros On Plane Tickets: Minister
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 04:06 PM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The French government is to impose a tax of up to 18 Euros ($20) on plane tickets for all flights from airports in France to fund less-poluting transportation projects, a minister said Tuesday.
The move, which will take effect from 2020, will see a tax of 1.5 euros imposed on economy-class tickets on internal flights and those within Europe, with the highest tariff applied to business-class travellers flying outside the bloc, Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne said.