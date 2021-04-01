France to Increase COVID-19-Related Internal Travel Controls Starting Tuesday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The French government will step up controls over inter-regional trips starting next Tuesday as part of the statewide strategy to curb the coronavirus pandemic, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on the BFMTV broadcaster on Thursday.

"The controls will begin as early as Tuesday after a tolerance during this Easter weekend," Attal said.

The measure comes as part of the nationwide COVID-19 restrictions scheme, unveiled by French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday evening amid the deteriorating epidemiological situation in France.

Under the new strategy, all measures in effect in the country's 19 high-infected departments will be applicable to the whole of France for four weeks starting Saturday.

The restrictions include closures of bars, restaurants, cinemas, non-essential stores, theaters, limited travel between regions, and distant working mode. Besides, the government ordered closures of schools and kindergartens for three weeks. The nightly curfew also remains in effect.

To date, France has registered over 4.6 million coronavirus infections with the death toll at more than 95,000.