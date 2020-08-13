UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France To Increase Military Presence In East Mediterranean Amid Turkish-Greek Row - Macron

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 02:28 PM

France to Increase Military Presence in East Mediterranean Amid Turkish-Greek Row - Macron

The French government will strengthen its military presence in the eastern Mediterranean amid the latest tensions between Turkey and Greece over gas and oil exploration in the disputed waters of the region, French President Emmanuel Macron said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The French government will strengthen its military presence in the eastern Mediterranean amid the latest tensions between Turkey and Greece over gas and oil exploration in the disputed waters of the region, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

The ongoing dispute between Turkey and Greece, both NATO members, over the maritime border and the rights to offshore energy resource exploration escalated on Monday, when Ankara deployed a seismic research vessel accompanied by several warships to the contested waters near the Greek island of Kastellorizo. The move came in response to the Egypt-Greece maritime deal on an exclusive economic zone, which Turkey opposes.

"I have decided to temporarily strengthen the French military presence in the Eastern Mediterranean in the coming days, in cooperation with European partners including Greece," Macron wrote on his Twitter page late on Wednesday.

He added that Turkey's unilateral initiatives on the research of natural gas reserves must be taken under control so that "a peaceful dialogue" between members of the NATO and neighboring countries will be possible.

In a separate statement, Macron's office welcomed Germany's mediation initiative, since "greater consultation" is needed between Ankara and Athens.

Earlier in July, Macron called for sanctions on Turkey over seismic drilling in the Greek-claimed maritime area.

Apart from the Turkish-Greek tensions, Paris and Ankara saw a cooling of bilateral relations amid the conflict in Libya.

Related Topics

NATO Turkey Twitter Oil Germany Paris Athens Ankara Libya Greece July Border Gas From Government

Recent Stories

Independence Day: A day to commemorate matchless s ..

3 minutes ago

Vice Chancellors urge effective empowerment of you ..

3 minutes ago

Shibli renews govt's commitment to transform it in ..

3 minutes ago

7 illegal housing societies sealed

3 minutes ago

Russia's Gazprom Alienates Its Shares in Largest B ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan rejects Afghan allegations against border ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.