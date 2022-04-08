France to Intensify Sanctions Pressure on Russia Over Ukraine - President

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) France will continue to apply sanctions pressure on Russia in response to the military operation in Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

"France will continue to put sanctions pressure (on Russia). We (in the European Union) have already made decisions in the morning, which France also promoted," Macron told French radio broadcaster RTL.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.

In response, the European Union rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

On Thursday, the EU agreed on the fifth package of anti-Russian sanctions, which will include a ban on coal imports from Russia. The sanctions are expected to be published in the EU Official Journal on Friday.