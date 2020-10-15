UrduPoint.com
France to Introduce State of Emergency Amid Deteriorating COVID-19 Situation - Reports

The French Council of Ministers adopted on Wednesday a decree to introduce a state of emergency over the worsening epidemiological situation in the country, the BFM TV broadcaster reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The French Council of Ministers adopted on Wednesday a decree to introduce a state of emergency over the worsening epidemiological situation in the country, the BFM tv broadcaster reported.

According to the media outlet, the state of emergency is expected to come into force on Friday.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron may announce new restrictive measures and curfews in the cities of high alert zones, including Paris, later in the day.

France has seen a resurgence in coronavirus cases since July, with the most recent record daily high of nearly 27,000 infections confirmed on October 10. As of Wednesday, the French authorities have confirmed 756,472 COVID-19 cases and 32,942 related fatalities.

