France to Invest $1.1Bln in Mini Nuclear Reactor in Green Drive

French President Emmanuel Macron has ordered a small modular reactor to be developed in France with 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in public funding, a government spokesperson said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron has ordered a small modular reactor to be developed in France with 1 billion Euros ($1.1 billion) in public funding, a government spokesperson said Wednesday.

"The president of the republic has decided to begin the construction of a new EPR reactor and invest 1 billion euros in the development of a new mini reactor as part of France 2030 (decarbonization plan)," Gabriel Attal told reporters.

Macron is expected to delve deeper into his strategy for zero-emission electricity production during a trip to the industrial hub in Belfort in eastern France.

He said in October that he planned to have 8 billion euros invested in efforts to decarbonize the energy industry by 2030.

France derives more than 70% of its electricity from nuclear energy produced by 56 power plants, according to the national energy utility EDF. The company is building a third-generation EPR pressurized water reactor in Flamanville.