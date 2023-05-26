PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) France has launched an investigation into the damage and alleged sabotage of the Amiral Ronarc'h frigate at Lorient, the Telegramme magazine reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The investigation reportedly began after French Naval Group company filed a complaint. The case is being investigated by military prosecutors in the western city of Rennes, who will attempt to shed light on suspicions of sabotage against the frigate intended for the French navy in 2024, the report said.

Under Article 411.9 of the French penal code, the investigation was opened for destruction of property likely to harm the fundamental interests of the nation, the Telegramme said.

If the attackers acted in the interests of a foreign power or organization, or that of their agents, this offense is punished by twenty years' criminal detention and a fine of 300,000 Euros ($321,000).

French media reported earlier in May that several cables were cut on the frigate while it was in the dry dock.