France to Keep Borders Closed After Easing Quarantine on May 11 - Interior Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) France will keep its borders closed even after relaxing quarantine measures on May 11 and until at least June 15, the country's interior minister, Christophe Castaner, said Thursday.

"We still need this precaution ...

As for the entry and exit from the European territory ... the borders will remain closed until a new decree," the interior minister said.

Regarding the country's national borders, Castaner said that "the decision was made to extend the restrictions imposed earlier until at least June 15."