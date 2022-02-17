France to Keep Up to 3,000 Troops in Sahel After Mali Pullout

(@FahadShabbir)

France will keep "between 2,500 and 3,000 men" in the African region of Sahel, an armed forces spokesman was quoted as saying by France Info on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) France will keep "between 2,500 and 3,000 men" in the African region of Sahel, an armed forces spokesman was quoted as saying by France Info on Thursday.

Pascal Ianni spoke to the press shortly after President Emmanuel Macron announced an end to French military presence in Mali after nine years of fighting against jihadists.

Macron said that Paris was no longer on the same page with the Malian authorities following the coup of August 2020. The European Union's Tabuka Task Force will also leave the country.

France has close to 5,000 troops active in Sahel, including 2,400 in jihadist-infested northern Mali. The remaining forces will be redeployed across the region.