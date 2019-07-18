UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France To Lead Search For European Candidate To Head IMF

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 11:59 PM

France to lead search for European candidate to head IMF

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Thursday he will lead talks on finding a single European candidate to succeed Christine Lagarde as head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Chantilly, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jul, 2019 ):French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Thursday he will lead talks on finding a single European candidate to succeed Christine Lagarde as head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The post of IMF managing director, which by convention goes to a European, became vacant after Lagarde was tapped by EU leaders to head the European Central Bank.

Finance ministers of the four European members of the G7, Germany, France, Britain and Italy, met informally on the sidelines of the meeting of the most developed nations in Chantilly outside Paris to discuss the issue.

Sources said after the meeting that the names of several candidates had been floated but no kind of selection had been made.

"We agreed that it was important one European name was put forward. A number of names were informally discussed but no short list was established," a European official, who asked not to be named, said.

At the same time, the British, Italian and German ministers agreed that Le Maire, whose country currently leads the G7, should head informal discussions with all European countries to "foster a consensus" around a single name, the official added.

Le Maire, who has made clear he does not want the job himself, confirmed after the meeting he will take on the the search.

"What we will try and do in the next days is to coordinate positions so that we have a consensus on a candidate by the end of July," he said.

Le Maire said it would "inelegant" to indulge in "name-dropping".

Several high-profile names have already been floated as possible successors to Lagarde who has steered the IMF since 2011.

They include the Canadian-born Bank of England governor Mark Carney, who holds Canadian, British and Irish nationality, and former British finance minister George Osborne, who is now editor of the London Evening Standard newspaper.

Also in the frame are the former finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem of the Netherlands as well as Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino.

Related Topics

IMF Governor France German Job Bank Germany London Paris George Same Lead Ireland Italy Netherlands Turkish Lira July Post All

Recent Stories

Trump Now Says US Mulling Sanctions on Turkey Over ..

23 minutes ago

Four People Killed, 30 Injured in Bus Crash in Cen ..

25 minutes ago

US Senate Advances Nominations for Defense Secreta ..

25 minutes ago

Naftogaz Agrees With EC Proposal on Gas Transit, R ..

25 minutes ago

Iran May Change Defense Strategy to Offensive in R ..

25 minutes ago

All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.