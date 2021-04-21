UrduPoint.com
France To Lift Ban On Regional Movement On May 3 - Government Spokesman

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 07:28 PM

The French government has decided to ease coronavirus restrictions by lifting a countrywide ban on movement between regions starting May 3, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The French government has decided to ease coronavirus restrictions by lifting a countrywide ban on movement between regions starting May 3, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

"As planned, on May 3, restrictions on movement between regions and certificates [designed to contain travel information, including reasons for trips] will be lifted, and by mid-May, some [restaurant] terraces and some cultural institutions will open, " Attal said at a briefing.

According to the spokesman, certain venues, which have been closed for many months, would gradually reopen by summer. Moreover, the government is mulling the suspension of lockdown in some of the country's regions.

However, the easing of a nighttime curfew, which has been in effect since mid-December 2020, is not on the list, Attal specified.

France has introduced lockdowns in highly infected regions last month in a bid to squelch the resurgence in coronavirus cases. The restrictions include closures of non-essential shops and schools, and a ban on trips between the country's regions without special certificates. Public places like cafes, restaurants, cinemas, theaters have been closed since October 2020.

The French, however, have been allowed to leave home for a walk, shopping, or work without having to fill out a form to justify their movements, albeit within 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

To date, the national health authorities have confirmed over 5.4 million coronavirus infections with the death toll at more than 100,000.

