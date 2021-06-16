France to Lift COVID-19 Curfew 10 Days Sooner Than Planned - Prime Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) France will lift its coronavirus curfew this Sunday, instead of June 30 as initially planned, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Wednesday.

"The curfew will be canceled starting this Sunday, meaning 10 days earlier than the scheduled date," Castex said during a press conference.

Face masks will stop being compulsory in most outdoors settings starting Thursday, the prime minister continued.

"Wearing masks outdoors will no longer be mandatory, with an exception of special circumstances ” at group gatherings, in crowded places, in queues, in markets, or on stadium stands," he said.

France is lifting the restrictions in line with a four-phase plan, unveiled by President Emmanuel Macron in late April, which regulates the nation's exit from COVID-19 lockdown.