France to Maintain 3-4 Week Gap Standard Between Pfizer Vaccine Doses - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) France has decided to maintain the 21-28 days timeframe between the injections of Pfizer vaccine doses due to a lack of scientific justification for the recommendations to extend the gap up to six weeks.

Last Saturday, France's National Authority of Health issued a recommendation to space out the gap between the two shots of an anti-coronavirus vaccine to six weeks to accelerate the vaccination rollout amid the recent delays in supplies of Pfizer vaccine.

"In the absence of scientific consensus at this stage, we maintain the period of 21 to 28 days between two injections of the Pfizer vaccine, like almost all European countries," Veran tweeted.

The calls to prevent the extension of the timeframe between two Pfizer vaccine injections were also attributed to concerns over alleged links between cases of fatalities of some elderly patients after receiving the first dose of vaccine candidate, in France included. Last week, the World Health Organization's drug safety panel said there was no evidence to suggest that the vaccine had contributed to the deaths in frail elderly patients.

France began the vaccination campaign in late December and already inoculated over a million citizens. To date, the health authorities have confirmed 3,116,355 COVID-19 infections and 73,636 related deaths.