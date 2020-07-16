UrduPoint.com
France To Make Masks Mandatory In Enclosed Public Spaces As Of Next Week - Prime Minister

France will make wearing masks compulsory in all enclosed public spaces to prevent the spread of COVID-19 starting next week instead of early August, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) France will make wearing masks compulsory in all enclosed public spaces to prevent the spread of COVID-19 starting next week instead of early August, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, President Emmanuel Macron said he would like to implement this measure starting August 1.

Currently, the French authorities require that masks be worn in public transport.

"We were considering the possibility of introduction of these measures starting August 1. But I heard that the date seemed too late ... So, the order will enter force starting the beginning of next week," Castex said during a speech in France's upper house.

France has a total of 210,568 coronavirus cases, with a death toll of 30,123, according to the Johns Hopkins University's database.

