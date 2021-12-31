UrduPoint.com

France To Mobilize Over 95,000 Police Officers On New Year Night - Interior Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published December 31, 2021 | 05:10 PM

France will deploy over 95,000 law enforcement troops along with thousands of rescue workers to ensure safety on the New Year night, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Friday

"This evening of December 31, more than 95,000 police and gendarmes, as well as 32,000 firefighters and civil security actors will be mobilized to ensure the safety of our fellow citizens and provide them with aid.

Thanks to them for their commitment every day to serve the French," Darmanin tweeted.

Despite the coronavirus surge observed in France over the past two months, the government did not tighten anti-virus measures for the holiday period. Starting January 3, a set of measures, including partial remote working, limits of 2,000 people in indoor gatherings and 5,000 outdoors, the reduction of waiting time for booster vaccine shots from four to three months, will come into effect.

