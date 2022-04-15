UrduPoint.com

France To Move Embassy From Lviv Back To Kiev - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2022 | 01:20 AM

France to Move Embassy From Lviv Back to Kiev - Foreign Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian informed his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, during a Thursday phone conversation of the decision to transfer the country's embassy back to Kiev from Lviv, the French Foreign Ministry said.

On March 1, Le Drian announced the transfer of the French embassy from Kiev to Lviv over security concerns.

"The minister informed his Ukrainian colleague regarding the decision made by the French authorities to relocate the French embassy in Ukraine to Kiev from Lviv, where it has been since early March. This relocation will take place very soon and will allow further deepening of France's support to Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.

The two ministers also discussed humanitarian and military assistance to Kiev.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian troops. In response, the West and its allies rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

