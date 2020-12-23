France to Naturalize Nearly 700 Foreign Workers on COVID-19 Frontline

France will reward almost 700 foreigners with citizenship for their essential services during the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, the country's interior ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) France will reward almost 700 foreigners with citizenship for their essential services during the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, the country's interior ministry said.

The office of the minister delegate in charge of citizenship, Marlene Schiappa, said it was looking into 2,890 applications for citizenship filed by frontline workers.

"So far, 74 people have been granted nationality and 693 others are on track to receive it," a press release read.

Those eligible for fast-track naturalization include medical workers, housekeepers, nannies, and cashiers. The ministry said they had all proven their commitment to the country, and it was France's turn to "take a step toward them."