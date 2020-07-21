France to Not Ban Huawei Investment in 5G Market - Finance Minister

France will not prohibit Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei from investing in the development of the next-generation 5G mobile network in the country, despite priority for the protection of national security, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) France will not prohibit Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei from investing in the development of the next-generation 5G mobile network in the country, despite priority for the protection of national security, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.

Huawei is one of the world leaders in the field of 5G communication networks but its activities have been affected by US sanctions, imposed due to allegations of corporate espionage and national security threats. France was among the EU countries where the presence of Huawei-produced equipment for 5G networks has been under question.

"We do not ban Huawei from investing in 5G," Le Maire said told the Franceinfo broadcaster, adding that no operator would face discrimination on France's territory.

At the same time, he pointed out that France would protect sensitive security infrastructure in line with its national interests.

Earlier in July, the National Cybersecurity Agency of France announced that Huawei technologies' use will be limited by operating permits ranging in validity from three to eight years.

Huawei remains among the three telecom giants that are authorized to supply the equipment for the future 5G mobile telecommunications system in France. The two others are Nokia Europe and Ericsson.

The minister's statement comes after the UK authorities said last week that buying Huawei 5G technologies will become illegal starting next year and all existing kits must be removed by 2027.

The UK ban is in line with Washington's calls to expel Huawei from Europe given its alleged proximity to the Chinese government. The company has been denying all accusations.