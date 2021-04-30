France to offer Covid jabs to all adults from June 15: Macron

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that vaccinations against Covid-19 will be open to all adults from June 15, regardless of any medical condition.

People over 50 can meanwhile sign up for a jab from May 15, he added on Twitter, compared to an age limit of 55 currently.