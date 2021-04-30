UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France To Offer Covid Jabs To All Adults From June 15: Macron

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 04:23 PM

France to offer Covid jabs to all adults from June 15: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that vaccinations against Covid-19 will be open to all adults from June 15, regardless of any medical condition

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that vaccinations against Covid-19 will be open to all adults from June 15, regardless of any medical condition.

People over 50 can meanwhile sign up for a jab from May 15, he added on Twitter, compared to an age limit of 55 currently.

Related Topics

Twitter May June All From

Recent Stories

Navalny network added to Russian extremist list

1 minute ago

16 shops sealed over violation of SOPs in Sukkur

1 minute ago

Wizz Air CEO calls on Aviation minister Ghulam Sar ..

1 minute ago

Euro area inflation up in April`

3 minutes ago

19 persons with minor offences released from jail

3 minutes ago

Biden on Situation on US Southern Border: It Is Ge ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.