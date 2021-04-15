France to offer free therapy for children affected by Covid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Reims, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday announced that France would offer free therapy sessions with a psychologist for children and adolescents whose mental health has been hurt by the Covid-19 pandemic.

France's social security system will fully reimburse a total of 10 sessions with a psychologist for children aged between three and 17, Macron said on a visit to a psychiatric treatment centre in the city of Reims.

"We have today a health problem that is affecting our children and adolescents and that is adding to the epidemic," he said after meeting both patients and psychologists.

Macron said that cases of anxiety and other psychological problems had been increasing among young people in a way that had not been seen during the first lockdown against Covid-19 last year.

France is currently in a third nationwide lockdown to fight Covid, although the restrictions are far more limited than in the previous two shutdowns.

The country kept its schools open much longer than other European neighbours during the second and third virus waves although it has effectively now extended the spring holidays to keep a lid on a jump in cases.