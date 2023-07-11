France to Offer Significant Support for Ukraine at NATO Summit - Paris

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) France will offer significant support for Ukraine at the NATO Summit in Lithuania, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Tuesday.

"France will present a significant contribution in support of Ukraine," Colonna wrote on Twitter.

The top French diplomat added that during the summit, Paris would take action to contribute to the reinforcement of the eastern flank and defense investments.

The NATO summit is taking place from July 11-12 in Vilnius, with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg chairing the meeting.

The summit agenda is expected to include Ukraine's prospects for NATO membership, the strengthening of the alliance's eastern flank and the issue of defense spending.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that providing Kiev with Western arms does not contribute to the resolution of the Ukraine conflict and will only have negative consequences.