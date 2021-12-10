France to Open Algerian War Archives 15 Years Earlier - Culture Minister

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 03:55 PM

Paris will declassify archives relating to the war in Algeria 15 years ahead of schedule, French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot said on Friday

"It takes courage to admit the historical truth and that's why ... I announce that the archives containing investigations by the police and National Gendarmerie into the war in Algeria will be opened 15 years earlier," Bachelot said as aired by French broadcaster BFMTV.

This step is in line with the French state policy of recent years, which is aimed at facilitating the preservation of historic truth.

On March 9, French President Emmanuel Macron decided to streamline access to classified information that dates back 50 years and earlier and include documents on the Algerian war.

The Algerian War between the French government and supporters of Algerian independence lasted from 1954 to 1962 and was marked by widespread guerrilla warfare waged by the Algerian nationalist forces as well as a brutal counterinsurgency response mounted by the French.

