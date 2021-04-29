UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France To Open Border For Foreign Travelers With 'Health Pass' Starting June 9 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 09:53 PM

France to Open Border for Foreign Travelers With 'Health Pass' Starting June 9 - Reports

France will lift the entry ban for foreign arrivals with a special COVID-19 certificate beginning from June 9 as part of a gradual exit from lockdown, French media reported on Thursday, citing President Emmanuel Macron

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) France will lift the entry ban for foreign arrivals with a special COVID-19 certificate beginning from June 9 as part of a gradual exit from lockdown, French media reported on Thursday, citing President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron reportedly told regional media that the French government prepared a roadmap out of lockdown containing four milestones May 3, May 19, June 9, and June 30. The president is expected to announce it in more detail later on Thursday.

As reported by Nice Matin, the third phase starting on June 9 will involve reopening the country to foreign travelers who can present either a COVID-19 vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test result upon arrival.

Among other measures, the starting hour of nightly curfew will be changed from 7 p.m. (17:00 GMT) to 9 p.

m. on May 19 and then to 11 p.m. on June 9 until completely lifted on June 30, BFM tv said. The ending hour will continue to remain 6 a.m.

The limit on gatherings at cultural and sporting events will be increased to 5,000 people starting June 9, according to the report.

April saw France enter its third nationwide lockdown for a period of four weeks. Domestic travel between French regions was banned and closures ordered for schools, non-essential stores and public facilities.

Last week, Prime Minister Jean Castex said the epidemiological situation was improving and the peak has passed, allowing for a gradual loosening of restrictions. Primary schools and kindergartens reopened on April 26. The reopening of middle and high schools, as well as the lift of ban on domestic travel, is expected on May 3.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France Nice April May June Media TV From Government P

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed, Saudi Minister of Sports review ..

2 hours ago

Gazprom Sees Price of Gas Exported to Europe at $2 ..

2 minutes ago

Indian Ambassador Thanks Russia's Roscosmos for He ..

2 minutes ago

Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Began Talks With Tajik Cou ..

2 minutes ago

US Looking at Early Renewal of New START Treaty Wi ..

36 minutes ago

EU MEPs Pass Resolution Calling for Anti-Russia Me ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.