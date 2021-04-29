France to Open Border for Foreign Travelers With 'Health Pass' Starting June 9 - Reports

France will lift the entry ban for foreign arrivals with a special COVID-19 certificate beginning from June 9 as part of a gradual exit from lockdown, French media reported on Thursday, citing President Emmanuel Macron

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) France will lift the entry ban for foreign arrivals with a special COVID-19 certificate beginning from June 9 as part of a gradual exit from lockdown, French media reported on Thursday, citing President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron reportedly told regional media that the French government prepared a roadmap out of lockdown containing four milestones May 3, May 19, June 9, and June 30. The president is expected to announce it in more detail later on Thursday.

As reported by Nice Matin, the third phase starting on June 9 will involve reopening the country to foreign travelers who can present either a COVID-19 vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test result upon arrival.

Among other measures, the starting hour of nightly curfew will be changed from 7 p.m. (17:00 GMT) to 9 p.

m. on May 19 and then to 11 p.m. on June 9 until completely lifted on June 30, BFM tv said. The ending hour will continue to remain 6 a.m.

The limit on gatherings at cultural and sporting events will be increased to 5,000 people starting June 9, according to the report.

April saw France enter its third nationwide lockdown for a period of four weeks. Domestic travel between French regions was banned and closures ordered for schools, non-essential stores and public facilities.

Last week, Prime Minister Jean Castex said the epidemiological situation was improving and the peak has passed, allowing for a gradual loosening of restrictions. Primary schools and kindergartens reopened on April 26. The reopening of middle and high schools, as well as the lift of ban on domestic travel, is expected on May 3.