France to Open Vaccination Stations in Seven Military Hospitals - Ministry of Armed Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) Seven French military hospitals will host vaccination stations from April 6 onward as France attempts to battle third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the French Ministry of Armed Forces announced.

"Starting on April 6, seven teaching military hospitals will increase their capacities to vaccinate French population," the ministry said in a press release published late on Saturday.

According to the press release, these vaccination stations will be able to administer up to 50,000 vaccine doses per week.

In each of the hospitals the vaccinations will be carried out by personnel of the Army health service. The location of these centers will be defined in consultation with the prefects and the regional health authorities in areas where this capacity will be most useful.

The opening of the vaccination stations is part of Operation Resilience which was launched by French President Emmanuel Macron to protect the French, support health personnel and other state services, the ministry said.

"As part of the state's collective effort to intensify the vaccination campaign, the Ministry of the Armed Forces is now in battle order to intensify its contribution," the statement reads.

In addition, the press release states that the Army Health Service will continue to carry out all of its missions at the same time, which include the vaccination of civilian and military personnel from the Ministry of the Armed Forces and from the Ministry of the Interior such as the Paris firefighters, gendarmes or civil security.

The centers will be managed and organized by the Ministry of Armed Forces.