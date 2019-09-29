UrduPoint.com
France To Pay Last Tribute To President Chirac In Public Ceremony At Invalides Complex

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 10:10 AM

France to Pay Last Tribute to President Chirac in Public Ceremony at Invalides Complex

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) France will hold a public ceremony to pay last tribute to late former President Jacques Chirac at the Invalides memorial complex in Paris on Sunday.

The next day, a memorial service for Chirac will be held in the Church of Saint-Sulpice. French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders will attend the ceremony.

Along with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Charles Michel of Belgium, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will be among those who will join the memorial service.

Chirac, who served as president of France from 1995 to 2007, passed away on Thursday at age 86, surrounded by his family.

He will be buried near his daughter Laurence, who died in 2016, at Montparnasse Cemetery in Paris.

