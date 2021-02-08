UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France To Penalize Airlines Failing To Check Passengers Pre-departure PCR Tests - Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 01:19 PM

France to Penalize Airlines Failing to Check Passengers Pre-departure PCR Tests - Minister

Paris will sanction air companies that do not conduct checks of their passengers' PCR tests when boarding in compliance with the recently introduced requirement for arrivals to France to have a negative PCR test, Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Paris will sanction air companies that do not conduct checks of their passengers' PCR tests when boarding in compliance with the recently introduced requirement for arrivals to France to have a negative PCR test, Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said.

"We will not hesitate to sanction companies that do not check the PCR tests on boarding. We did it for Ethiopian Airlines. And I think I can say that it had a deterrent effect," Djebbari twitted late on Sunday.

Notably, the government penalized Ethiopian Airlines in late January by suspending its inbound flights for violating the regulation to verify PCR tests of travelers arriving in France by flights operated by the company.

The new coronavirus restrictions, including a ban on non-essential trips between states outside the EU and the requirement to present a negative PCR test less than 72 hours upon arrival to the country came into force on February 1.

Besides, France remains under such COVID-19 related measures as the night curfew, closures of certain public places and facilities such as museums, cinema, gyms, bars, and cafes, and social-distancing and health restrictions, including the mandatory mask-wearing.

As of Monday, France has registered nearly 3,400,000 COVID-19 cases and almost 80,000 related fatalities.

Related Topics

France Company Paris January February Sunday Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DP World reports 7.6% gross volume growth in Q4 20 ..

6 minutes ago

OIC denounces Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia

6 minutes ago

Former champ Kerber blames hard quarantine for Ope ..

2 minutes ago

Israel's Netanyahu returns to court as graft trial ..

2 minutes ago

300 cotton growers trained to boost yield

2 minutes ago

Bad weather delays opening of World Ski Championsh ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.